11:01
USD 84.80
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.13
English

Murder of Madina café owner: Court delivers verdict

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek sentenced four accused of the murder of the owner of Madina cafe Khufur Abdurakheman. Bishkek City Court informed 24.kg news agency.

The men were reportedly found guilty under the articles: «Murder», «Kidnapping», «Robbery» and «Theft of a document, seal or stamp» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Related news
Interior Minister tells details of murder of businessman Khufur Abdurakheman
Each of them was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The measure of restraint for all the accused remained the same — detention in the pre-trial detention center 1 in Bishkek until the entry into force of the verdict.

Businessman Khufur Abdurakheman went missing on October 4, 2019. Two weeks later, his body was found in Kochkor district of Naryn region. The police detained four suspects. They repainted and drove the entrepreneur’s car.
link: https://24.kg/english/191626/
views: 123
Print
Related
Suspect in murder of teacher detained in Osh city
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
Murder in Uzgen district: One of suspects detained
Police find suspect in murder of boy in Muras-Ordo
Murder of fifth grader in Muras-Ordo: Brother of deceased wanted
Suspect in murder of local resident at Kara-Suu market detained
Man douses his elderly mother with gasoline, sets her on fire in Zhaiyl district
Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek
DJ of Benzin -312 club killed in Bishkek
Ninth-grader kills 3-year-old child in Uzgen district
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
27 April, Tuesday
10:19
COVID-19 vaccination: About 80 vaccination centers opened in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 vaccination: About 80 vaccination centers open...
09:59
Ulukbek Maripov visits seven-year-old disabled Bilal
09:37
Murder of Madina café owner: Court delivers verdict
09:20
Attempt to hand over 8 kg of hashish to prisoners suppressed
26 April, Monday
18:27
State Registration Service produces 60 ID cards for Pamir Kyrgyz
18:16
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
18:04
Abduction of Kyrgyzstanis: MFA hands note to Ambassador of Tajikistan
17:49
Border delimitation: SCNS head promises residents of Ala-Buka to preserve land
17:02
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March