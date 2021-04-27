Murder of Madina café owner: Court delivers verdict

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek sentenced four accused of the murder of the owner of Madina cafe Khufur Abdurakheman. Bishkek City Court informed 24.kg news agency.

The men were reportedly found guilty under the articles: «Murder», «Kidnapping», «Robbery» and «Theft of a document, seal or stamp» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Each of them was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The measure of restraint for all the accused remained the same — detention in the pre-trial detention center 1 in Bishkek until the entry into force of the verdict.

Businessman Khufur Abdurakheman went missing on October 4, 2019. Two weeks later, his body was found in Kochkor district of Naryn region. The police detained four suspects. They repainted and drove the entrepreneur’s car.