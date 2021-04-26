19:46
State Registration Service produces 60 ID cards for Pamir Kyrgyz

The State Registration Service has produced 60 ID cards for people who obtained citizenship of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the state agency reported.

At least 12 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic received their first identity document in Zhaiyl district of Chui region. They came from the Pamirs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Four Pamir Kyrgyz received passports in Naryn region.

«The rest 44 new Kyrgyzstanis will receive their documents in the near future. By the decree of the President, 106 ethnic Kyrgyz were granted citizenship of the country. All these people received the status of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in a simplified manner in accordance with the law. For its part, the State Registration Service urgently documented this category of people and produced passports proving the identity of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.
