Kyrgyzstan donates food to ethnic Kyrgyz in the Pamirs

On behalf of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, a batch of humanitarian aid was delivered to the ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Big and Little Pamirs (Afghanistan). Press service of the head of state reported.

Food products were purchased for the Pamir Kyrgyz — 55 tons of flour, 14 tons of rice, 7 tons of pasta, 4,000 liters of vegetable oil, 5 tons of salt, 10 tons of sugar, which made it possible to fully provide them for the winter period of this year.

The humanitarian cargo has already been delivered and distributed among the Pamir Kyrgyz.