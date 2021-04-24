11:10
Kyrgyzstanis can apply for study at Japanese university

The Ministry of Education of Japan announced admission of foreign students wishing to study at the expense of a scholarship from the Japanese government. The Embassy of Japan in Kyrgyzstan reported.

Grants provide an opportunity for participants from different countries to undergo training and receive higher education or carry out research activities in their specialty and, if desired, enroll in a master’s or doctoral program at a Japanese university.

Due to deteriorating situation with coronavirus, acceptance of documents for the MEXT program will be held online this year. The application can be sent by e-mail: culture.japan.kg@gmail.com until May 28.

More detailed information about conditions of participation and competition procedure can be found on the website of the Embassy of Japan.
link: https://24.kg/english/191398/
