Batken region hosts Traditional Music Day and Friendship Festival

The Day of Traditional Music and the International Festival of Friendship were held in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture reported.

According to the ministry, the event was aimed at recognizing the traditional musical art of neighboring peoples, strengthening their unity, improving the international education of the younger generation.

«Deputy Minister Ilyazbek Baltashev spoke at the event. He congratulated the participants on the Day of Traditional Music and noted that the younger generation was improving our national culture from year to year. He added that opening of the International Friendship Festival together with fans of the traditional music of the neighboring country was a historic day,» the ministry told.
link: https://24.kg/english/191395/
views: 110
