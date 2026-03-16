XXI International Jazz_Bishkek_Spring Festival to be held on April 24-25

The XXI International Jazz_Bishkek_Spring Festival will be held on April 24-25. Organizers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, this is the most anticipated calendar event of the spring.

«The festival’s motto is «Music Without Borders». Our mission is to build bridges of friendship and understanding between peoples through cultural cooperation. Jazz is the music of free and creative people. Since 2018, the event has been included in the program of festivals marking UNESCO’s International Jazz Day (April 30). Thanks to twenty festivals, we were able to introduce Kyrgyzstanis to the unique perception and interpretation of jazz by 176 bands from 23 countries: Austria, Belarus, Hungary, Germany, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, the USA, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Portugal, Korea, and Spain,» the statement reads.

The XXI festival will be held on April 24-25 at various venues. Bands from France, Italy, Austria, South Korea, Spain, Estonia, and Kyrgyzstan have applied to participate.

The festival concerts will be held at Orion Hotel, Karkyra Hall (21, Erkindik Boulevard). The concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. The program is subject to change.

The After Party will be held on April 24-25 at Chocos_Bar (116, Panfilov Street). The concerts will begin at 9:30 p.m. The program is subject to change.

24.kg news agency is the event’s media partner.