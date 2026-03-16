22:53
USD 87.45
EUR 100.07
RUB 1.09
English

XXI International Jazz_Bishkek_Spring Festival to be held on April 24-25

The XXI International Jazz_Bishkek_Spring Festival will be held on April 24-25. Organizers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, this is the most anticipated calendar event of the spring.

«The festival’s motto is «Music Without Borders». Our mission is to build bridges of friendship and understanding between peoples through cultural cooperation. Jazz is the music of free and creative people. Since 2018, the event has been included in the program of festivals marking UNESCO’s International Jazz Day (April 30). Thanks to twenty festivals, we were able to introduce Kyrgyzstanis to the unique perception and interpretation of jazz by 176 bands from 23 countries: Austria, Belarus, Hungary, Germany, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, the USA, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Portugal, Korea, and Spain,» the statement reads.

The XXI festival will be held on April 24-25 at various venues. Bands from France, Italy, Austria, South Korea, Spain, Estonia, and Kyrgyzstan have applied to participate.

The festival concerts will be held at Orion Hotel, Karkyra Hall (21, Erkindik Boulevard). The concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. The program is subject to change.

The After Party will be held on April 24-25 at Chocos_Bar (116, Panfilov Street). The concerts will begin at 9:30 p.m. The program is subject to change.

24.kg news agency is the event’s media partner.
link: https://24.kg/english/366223/
views: 180
Print
Related
Kyrgyz rapper Bakr denied entry to Russia
From Bishkek to New York: Story of Kasym Moldogazy, a versatile guitarist
Foreign producers show interest in musicians from Kyrgyzstan
Komuz ensemble Akak wins grand prix at Rukh Sanat Festival
Festival of Traditional Music Rukh Sanat opens in Issyk-Kul region
Meikin Asia Festival concludes in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Musical evenings held in Bishkek
Kyrgyz rock band My Own Shiva to take part in competition in Germany
Victory songs on Ala-Too Square: Turetsky Choir to perform in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026 Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media
16 March, Monday
21:44
CEC terminates powers of MP Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva ahead of schedule CEC terminates powers of MP Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva ah...
21:38
XXI International Jazz_Bishkek_Spring Festival to be held on April 24-25
21:30
Tax Service Chairman meets with entrepreneurs in Batken region
21:24
Kyrgyzstan considers launching BRICS Pay payment gateway
21:18
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to be opened in Chengdu, China