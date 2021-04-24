11:09
Switzerland and Germany to support southern regions of Kyrgyzstan

Switzerland and Germany support southern regions of Kyrgyzstan in private sector development. The Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The official launch of phase 2 of the Sustainable Economic Development project contributing to the «Green Economy and Sustainable Development of the Private Sector in the Kyrgyz Republic» took place on April 22 in Osh city. Thanks to Swiss funding, the programme will be expanding its outreach to Batken region.

The Swiss government will contribute € 2.1 million. The additional funds will be allocated to continue the work in Jalal-Abad region and to strengthen new value chains in Batken region.

«The programme will support the local producers and entrepreneurs for better income prospects and use of green technologies. In Batken region successful business model that worked in Jalal-Abad region will be replicated,» the statement says.

Since 2015, Swiss contribution is totaling almost €7 million. The programme already contributed to put in place profitable private technical advisory services that improved production and opened access to high value international for organic plums and early vegetables. In Jalal Abad region only almost 1,000 new jobs were created; nearly 600 agricultural producers have substantially increased their income; around 140 food processing small and medium enterprises increased their incomes by 40 percent.
