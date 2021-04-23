12:15
COVID-19: Psychological support service for residents launched in Bishkek

A psychological support service for citizens was launched in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The Healthcare Department of the City Hall, together with Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan and Recovery center, has launched a project to provide psychological support for citizens.

«Citizens can turn to specialists, discuss sensitive and alarming moments, restore psychological well-being during the pandemic, get advice from qualified specialists,» the City Hall said.

Contact information of specialists:

Borbieva Zarina Timurovna — 0552280286;

Borbieva Begaiym Smanovna — 0773248240;

Cholponkulova Nazgul Turdukalyevna — 0709857985, 0772454787;

Bazarbaeva Gulmira Kadyrakunovna — 0557272741.

 The City Hall asks residents to wear masks, use antiseptics and keep distance.
