COVID-19: Psychological support service for residents launched in Bishkek

A psychological support service for citizens was launched in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.
The Healthcare Department of the City Hall, together with Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan and Recovery center, has launched a project to provide psychological support for citizens.
«Citizens can turn to specialists, discuss sensitive and alarming moments, restore psychological well-being during the pandemic, get advice from qualified specialists,» the City Hall said.
Contact information of specialists:
Borbieva Zarina Timurovna — 0552280286;
Borbieva Begaiym Smanovna — 0773248240;
Cholponkulova Nazgul Turdukalyevna — 0709857985, 0772454787;
Bazarbaeva Gulmira Kadyrakunovna — 0557272741.
The City Hall asks residents to wear masks, use antiseptics and keep distance.