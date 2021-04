Videos against domestic violence were released in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The videos in two languages were prepared by the prosecutor’s office of Bishkek together with the City Hall of the capital.

The videos contain statistics, as well as hotline numbers which you can contact in case of violence.

At least 3,965 cases of domestic violence were registered for 12 months in Bishkek.