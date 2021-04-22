Kyrgyzstan imports 900 million kilowatt-hours of electricity from Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have agreed on mutual exchange of electricity with a total volume of 900 million kilowatt-hours. The Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Turdubaev announced today at a press conference.

According to him, initially Kazakhstan set a price of 2.9 cents per kilowatt-hour. But it is unacceptable for Kyrgyzstan, so the price of 2020 was proposed — 2.4 cents.

«Following the negotiations, we agreed to import 900 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. We will return them within three years. At the same time, Kazakhstan will pay for the transit of electricity from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, and then from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, upon return. So we will also make money on this,» Kubanychbek Turdubaev told.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan has agreed on exchange of electricity with Uzbekistan. Thanks to this, it has already been possible to accumulate 628 million cubic meters of water.