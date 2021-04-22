15:00
USD 84.79
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan imports 900 million kilowatt-hours of electricity from Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have agreed on mutual exchange of electricity with a total volume of 900 million kilowatt-hours. The Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Turdubaev announced today at a press conference.

According to him, initially Kazakhstan set a price of 2.9 cents per kilowatt-hour. But it is unacceptable for Kyrgyzstan, so the price of 2020 was proposed — 2.4 cents.

«Following the negotiations, we agreed to import 900 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. We will return them within three years. At the same time, Kazakhstan will pay for the transit of electricity from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, and then from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, upon return. So we will also make money on this,» Kubanychbek Turdubaev told.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan has agreed on exchange of electricity with Uzbekistan. Thanks to this, it has already been possible to accumulate 628 million cubic meters of water.
link: https://24.kg/english/191135/
views: 122
Print
Related
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about new electricity tariffs
Kubanychbek Turdubaev: We are forced to restrain electricity consumption growth
New electricity tariffs could be approved in August 2021
Bishkek - Talas passenger transportation through Kazakhstan resumed
Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption
New Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan appointed
Kyrgyzstan proposes to launch project on EAEU common electricity market
Kyrgyzstan expects 10,000 tons of flour from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov meets with his Kazakh counterpart Askar Mamin
Ak-Zhol checkpoint opened after modernization for 305 million soms
Popular
Choreographer from Cuba Michael Campos: Kyrgyzstan is special Choreographer from Cuba Michael Campos: Kyrgyzstan is special
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
22 April, Thursday
14:43
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan today First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzsta...
14:38
Heads of Epidemiological Surveillance Department, Oncology Center appointed
14:31
Protesters demand resignation of Cadastre management in Bishkek
14:21
Ex-Deputy Health Minister becomes head of Phthisiology Center
14:15
British and Indian strains of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan