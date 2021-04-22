New electricity tariffs could be approved in August 2021

There is time until August 2021 to develop a new tariff policy and adopt it. The Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Turdubaev announced today at a press conference.

According to him, today’s tariff initiatives will be posted on the website for public discussion, and every citizen will be able to make proposals. All of them will be processed and taken into account, some of them will be accepted.

«Only after that the projects will be submitted to the government for approval. The time required by law is from today to August,» Kubanychbek Turdubaev said.

The minister noted that a program for overcoming the crisis has been developed. It is based on energy savings. At the same time, he noted that during all the years of independence the authorities tried to regulate the energy sector by political instruments.

«Today we see the sad result of such regulation. We are taking the first step towards changing the situation so that this industry can function and develop, become the flagship of the economy,» he concluded.