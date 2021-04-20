18:41
Bishkek City Hall decides to abandon City Day, Victory Day celebrations

There will be no mass events on the City Day and Victory Day in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

A meeting of the city emergency anti-epidemic and anti-epizootic commission was held, at which the issues of holding two events — the City Day (on April 29) and Victory Day (on May 9) were considered.

«The epidemiological situation in the capital remains tense, the number of registered cases of coronavirus infection and pneumonia for the entire period of the pandemic in the city amounted to 32,649, including 117 new cases as of April 20. For the safety of citizens, it was decided not to hold mass events in honor of the City Day — April 29 and Victory Day — May 9,» the City Hall informed.

The Bishkek authorities have also asked the townspeople to comply with sanitary standards: wear masks, improve personal hygiene, treat hands with antiseptic, limit visits to public places, and keep distance.
