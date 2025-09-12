Alay mountains turn into festive arena: Ethno-town for Alymbek Datka anniversary

Festivities dedicated to the 225th anniversary of Alymbek Datka officially kicked off at Kalama jailoo (pasture) in Alay district. The press service of the office of Presidential Envoy in Osh region reported.

An authentic ethno-town was set up in honor of the jubilee.

On the high-mountain plateau, more than 170 yurts were erected, and qualifying rounds of national games are underway.

The head of the region, Elchibek Dzhantaev, watched the competitions in ordo, toguz korgool, alysh and salburuun, and wished the participants good luck.

The final competitions will continue on September 12.