11:31
USD 87.45
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.03
English

Alay mountains turn into festive arena: Ethno-town for Alymbek Datka anniversary

Festivities dedicated to the 225th anniversary of Alymbek Datka officially kicked off at Kalama jailoo (pasture) in Alay district. The press service of the office of Presidential Envoy in Osh region reported.

An authentic ethno-town was set up in honor of the jubilee.

On the high-mountain plateau, more than 170 yurts were erected, and qualifying rounds of national games are underway.

The head of the region, Elchibek Dzhantaev, watched the competitions in ordo, toguz korgool, alysh and salburuun, and wished the participants good luck.

The final competitions will continue on September 12.
link: https://24.kg/english/343212/
views: 111
Print
Related
Bishkek City Hall decides to abandon City Day, Victory Day celebrations
Several Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic on May 9
11 tons of garbage collected from Ala-Too square after Nooruz celebrations
Education Ministry sets date of graduation evenings for 11th grade students
Bishkek celebrates Nooruz. Photo report
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
12 September, Friday
11:24
Over 35,000 cases of cancer registered in Kyrgyzstan Over 35,000 cases of cancer registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:15
Rubezh-2025: CSTO troop contingents heading to Kyrgyzstan for exercises
11:12
Bishkek City Hall strengthens banks of Ala-Archa River
11:07
New bus station under construction in Kochkor village for 394 million soms
11:04
Job and career fair to be held in Bishkek on October 2