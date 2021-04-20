12:36
USD 84.79
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.11
English

Consumables for AstraZeneca vaccination arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Consumables for vaccination under COVAX global mechanism arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the country reported.

According to it, 423,000 syringes and 3,825 boxes for safe disposal of used syringes / needles were delivered to the country. Consumables were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Development for further distribution and use.

Within the mechanism, Kyrgyzstan expects the supply of 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus in May-June.

So far, Kyrgyzstan has received only the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which will be enough for 75,000 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/190771/
views: 167
Print
Related
More than 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19
Catch-up immunization of children against poliomyelitis starts in Kyrgyzstan
Some Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccination due to fasting
Cause of death of MFA employee Bakhtiyar Shakirov announced
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Donors to help Kyrgyzstan with purchase of coronavirus vaccine
Kyrgyzstan's application for 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine approved
2,705 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Vaccination of tourism sector employees against coronavirus begins in Turkey
Health Ministry tells about health of vaccinated against COVID-19
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
20 April, Tuesday
12:29
Unknown people fire at car of political party founder in Kara-Balta Unknown people fire at car of political party founder i...
12:18
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names most corrupt state bodies
12:06
Referendum results: Votes to be recounted at some polling stations in Bishkek
11:33
Consumables for AstraZeneca vaccination arrive in Kyrgyzstan
11:25
Two boxers from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at RCC Boxing Promotions