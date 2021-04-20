Consumables for AstraZeneca vaccination arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Consumables for vaccination under COVAX global mechanism arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the country reported.

According to it, 423,000 syringes and 3,825 boxes for safe disposal of used syringes / needles were delivered to the country. Consumables were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Development for further distribution and use.

Within the mechanism, Kyrgyzstan expects the supply of 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus in May-June.

So far, Kyrgyzstan has received only the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which will be enough for 75,000 people.