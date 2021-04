President Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov on the passing of his father. Press service of the head of state reported.

«With deep sorrow I received the sad news of the sudden death of your father Myalikguly Berdimukhamedovich. On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to you and the brotherly people of Turkmenistan in connection with this irreparable loss,» the message says.