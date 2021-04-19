Kyrgyz migrants oppose transfer of some land to Uzbekistan

Kyrgyz migrants in Moscow held a meeting and stated that they are against transfer of land and reservoirs to Uzbekistan. The meeting participants told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the organizers were representatives of Butun Kyrgyzstan party and civil activists. The migrants expressed their support to the residents of Yntymak village in Savai rural area of Kara-Suu district, who have been protesting against transfer of 50 hectares of land to Uzbekistan for more than 10 days.

«The speakers noted that the interests of some regions were not taken into account when resolving border issues with Uzbekistan. The State Committee for National Security cannot resolve them without the consent of the people. There are a lot of residents in Moscow from border areas who hope to return to their homeland. Therefore, we demand from the authorities to preserve our land and water,» the migrants said.

Earlier, the head of the intergovernmental commission on delimitation and demarcation of some sections of the state border, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that he was ready to personally explain to everyone the agreements reached with official Tashkent.