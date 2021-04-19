16:46
Water level in Toktogul reservoir slightly increases

The volume of water in Toktogul reservoir as of April 19 reached 8,624 billion cubic meters. Spokesman for Electric Stations OJSC Tagzhana Aidaralieva reported.

It is noted that the inflow of water is 326 cubic meters per second, and the outflow is 189 cubic meters per second. Since April 6, the water level has been at 8.5 billion, but at the beginning of this week it has risen to 8.6 billion.

«This is a consequence of the measures taken by the leadership of the power industry — import of electricity, additional loading of the Heating and Power Plant in Bishkek. But still, let’s continue to be reasonable energy consumers, because the difference in volume compared to last year is 2,791 billion cubic meters,» Tagzhana Aidaralieva stressed.
