More than 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 10,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

In addition to medical workers, teachers and employees of law enforcement and security agencies are vaccinated. «Everything is going well, there are no side effects,» the center noted.

The vaccination campaign against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan started on March 29 thanks to the humanitarian assistance of the PRC. The 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people. Kyrgyzstan expects 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, as well as 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca.
