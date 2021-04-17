Police receive another complaint against owner of La Maison restaurant

One more victim demands to prosecute owner of La Maison restaurant Philippe Lafforgue. The victim in the case Charles Leys told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, Philippe Lafforgue borrowed $ 110,000 from him in October 2019 and did not return.
The foreigner wrote a statement to the Bishkek Main Department of Internal Affairs. The fact was registered under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
A criminal case for fraud has already been initiated against a citizen of France Philippe Lafforgue. According to the investigation, in 2017, Philippe Lafforgue met some man and asked him for a loan. He gave a large sum. Philippe Lafforgue allegedly did not return the money.