Owner of La Maison French restaurant detained in Bishkek

Owner of La Maison restaurant Philippe Lafforgue was detained in Bishkek. It was announced during a briefing following a visit to the temporary detention facility in Chui region and Bishkek city.

According to human rights activists, Philippe Lafforgue is suspected of fraud. He is being kept in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek for the second month.

Human rights activists noted that during the visit, a South Korean citizen was also kept in the detention center. The foreigner had a fever and high blood pressure.