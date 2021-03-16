15:41
USD 84.80
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.16
English

Owner of La Maison French restaurant detained in Bishkek

Owner of La Maison restaurant Philippe Lafforgue was detained in Bishkek. It was announced during a briefing following a visit to the temporary detention facility in Chui region and Bishkek city.

According to human rights activists, Philippe Lafforgue is suspected of fraud. He is being kept in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek for the second month.

Human rights activists noted that during the visit, a South Korean citizen was also kept in the detention center. The foreigner had a fever and high blood pressure.
link: https://24.kg/english/186640/
views: 122
Print
Related
Organizer of rally against new Constitution Tilekmat Kurenov detained in Bishkek
Ex-head of Bishkek FEZ Duishen Irsaliev placed under house arrest
Zhalil Atambayev placed under house arrest
Businessman Zhalil Atambayev detained in Osh city
Parliamentary deputy Aliyarbek Abzhaliev suspected of illegal enrichment
Head of Kabarlar news agency placed under house arrest
SCNS detains head of Kabarlar news agency
Former head of Manas airport Murat Primberdiev detained
Pretrial restraint for ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov changed
Head of Sokuluk Cadastre involved in 11 criminal cases
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
16 March, Tuesday
15:32
Mining industry of Kyrgyzstan living on old reserves for 30 years Mining industry of Kyrgyzstan living on old reserves fo...
15:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.2 million people globally
14:52
Russia to share experience of participation in PISA with Kyrgyzstan
14:34
Kyrgyzstani planning jihad arrested in Bishkek
14:20
Owner of La Maison French restaurant detained in Bishkek