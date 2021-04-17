Tincture of poisonous aconite plant made at state residence

Executive Office of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov told 24.kg news agency that a tincture of Issyk-Kul root (aconite) is made at Ala-Archa state residence.

A separate room was allocated for this; the whole process takes place in sterile conditions with participation of medical workers. The Executive Office stressed that the tincture goes straight to hospitals and is not available for sale in pharmacies.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. In the fall of 2020, he announced that he knew the remedies for coronavirus which they used in places of detention.

The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.