Health Minister: Incorrect use of aconite can be deadly

Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that incorrect use of Issyk-Kul root (aconite) can cause death of a person. He announced this at a press conference.

The Minister of Health told that Sadyr Japarov wrote to Sooronbai Jeenbekov back in March last year that there was an Issyk-Kul root, the tincture of which has been used by the Kyrgyz people since ancient times. «Sadyr Nurgozhoevich’s father taught him how to correctly determine the dose and how to take it correctly. During the first wave in July, Sadyr Nurgozhoevich turned to me, told about the usefulness of the root (aconite). I gave it to my relatives, and they felt better. During the second wave, I turned to him myself. Under the guidance of Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, we began to boil, dispense, pour it into plastic bottles,» he told.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added that more than 300 patients have already been cured. «Those doctors who treat with tincture fill out clinical protocols every day. Sadyr Nurgozhoevich gave a lecture on how to use the tincture in order not to die. It should not be taken cold, only hot,» he said.

The minister added that the president personally determines the dosage because «each root is different from the other.»

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. In the fall of 2020, he announced that he knew the remedies for coronavirus which they used in places of detention.

The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.