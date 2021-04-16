Pharmacologist: Treatment with aconite is deadly

Treatment with Issyk-Kul root (aconite) is deadly. Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Head of the Department of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University Aida Zurdinova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the statement about treatment of patients with coronavirus with aconite is complete absurdity.

«Aconite contains poisonous substances. If someone takes it on his own, it is his business. Aconite contains a lot of substances that cause severe poisoning, including fatal ones. Nausea, vomiting, salivation may appear. In addition, the cardiac and respiratory failure can occur,» the professor explained.

Aida Zurdinova stressed that people who practice herbal medicine should have appropriate education. Foreign universities have faculties studying herbal medicine.

She noted that in order to prove the effectiveness and safety of a drug, serious studies are being carried out in several phases.

There are no such studies on medicinal plants to date. Aida Zurdinova

«Medicinal plants can never be included in guidelines or protocols. The manuals contain classical medicine issues, which are traditionally aimed at the use of proven drugs. Any medicinal plant has side effects,» said Aida Zurdinova and urged citizens not to self-medicate.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines.

The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.