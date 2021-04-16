Expert tells why aconite must not be used in treatment

Evidence-based medicine specialist Bermet Baryktabasova told 24.kg news agency why aconite must not be used in treatment.

According to her, the action, effect of aconite (Issyk-Kul root) has not been fully studied due to its extreme toxicity even in small doses. «This plant belongs to the strongest, poorly studied poisons. It has already claimed many lives. All Kyrgyzstanis know about this root — uu korgoshun. The name itself contains the word «poison,» Bermet Baryktabasova said.

«Everything that doctors do is written down in the patient’s medical history. If they do not write it down, then the prosecutors figure out why they didn’t do it. A medical history is written for forensic experts and prosecutors to find out what the person was sick with and from what he or she died. The attending physicians are aware of their responsibility for prescribing medicines. We together with social activists visited pre-trial detention centers, temporary detention facilities and prison colonies and nobody heard about the use of aconite in COVID-19 treatment. It would have leaked, if it was taken by thousands of people,» she added.

Bermet Baryktabasova reminded the statement by the Minister of Health that he is responsible for all the consequences of vaccination against coronavirus. «Let him be responsible for the consequences of use of aconite,» she said.

The Criminal Code contains articles on illegal curing and harm to health, no matter for «followers of Zainaliev» or «treatment from the minister.» Bermet Baryktabasova

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using homemade medicines. In the fall of 2020, he announced that he knew the remedies for coronavirus which they used in places of detention.

The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that patients had already been treated with aconite during the second wave, but they did not tell about it.

Issyk-Kul root (aconite lat. Aconítum soongáricum) is a perennial herb. It is extremely poisonous; it is believed that its use in medicine is life-threatening even in case of traditional external use.