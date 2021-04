An avalanche descended on the 8th kilometer of Osh – Sarytash - Irkeshtam road. The Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It happened yesterday at 19.30 at Kulttsentr - Chogom - Zagara section. The total volume of the 50-meter avalanche reached 3,500 square meters.

The road is temporarily closed for traffic. Equipment of the Road Maintenance Facility 21 of the Ministry of Transport is working on site.