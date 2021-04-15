Talant Mamytov meets with head of Federation Council of Russia

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues, including the interparliamentary partnership of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in general, as well as within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. In addition, the participants exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan noted the high level of cooperation through the inter-parliamentary line and stressed the desire of the Kyrgyz side to preserve and increase the achieved dynamics of interaction.

Valentina Matviyenko congratulated Talant Mamytov on the successful holding of the referendum on the draft of the new Constitution, which took place on April 11, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan. According to her, the delegation of the Federation Council, following the results of referendum in Kyrgyzstan, noted that everything was held at a high level, transparently and democratically.

«A new serious step has been taken to amend the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, which is the fundamental law for any state,» the Speaker of the Federation Council added.

In turn, Talant Mamytov informed his colleague that the initiative of referendum on the draft Basic Law is a logical continuation of the popular choice that took place in January, when more than 80 percent of voters gave preference to the presidential form of government.

Delegation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.