Two suspects in educational center robbery arrested in Tokmak

Two suspects in robbery of an educational center were detained in Tokmak city. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

A local resident reportedly contacted the police and said that several people broke the windows of a private educational center, stole money, a cell phone and a laptop at the end of March. The total damage reached 55,000 soms. The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings were started under article 200 «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers detained 39-year-old and 22-year-old suspects. They were placed in the temporary detention facility.
