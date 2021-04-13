Used and canceled license plates of vehicles to be sold at auction

Unaa state institution will hold an auction for sale of used and canceled state license plates. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Non-ferrous scrap (aluminum) will be put up for auction, the total weight of the goods is 143,280 kilograms.

The starting price for 1 kilogram is 65 soms with the condition of self-pickup.

Two applications have been received from legal entities since announcement of the auction on March 4.

The auction will take place today. The funds received will be transferred to the state budget.