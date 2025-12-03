19:33
Kyrgyzstan to auction three major state-owned industrial enterprises

The State Property Management Agency has announced the sale of three large enterprises. A meat-processing plant in Balykchi, a machine-building plant in Kyzyl-Kiya, and a winemaking complex in Chui region have been put up for auction. The combined starting price exceeds 3 billion soms.

All three enterprises were returned to state ownership over the past 15 months:

  • Balykchi Meat Processing Plant LLC was seized from its previous owner and returned in March this year through the State Committee for National Security (SCNS);
  • Kyzyl-Kiya Machine-Building Plant came under state control in September 2024;
  • In April 2025, the Osh regional prosecutor’s office secured the return of Vinivin wine and spirits complex in Kara-Suu district, along with its 5.91-hectare land plot.

According to the agency, the starting price for 100 percent of the Balykchi Meat Processing Plant is 631.2 million soms. The facility covers 10.7 hectares and includes production buildings, warehouses, and its own railway siding.

A 98.4 percent stake in Kyzyl-Kiya Machine-Building Plant is offered for a starting price of 2.1 billion soms. The lot includes production workshops, warehouse and administrative buildings located on 22.89 hectares.

The starting price of Vinivin winery is set at 553.2 million soms. The complex includes production facilities, underground storage areas, and vineyards.

  • Additionally, a livestock feeding complex in Chui region, located in Burana aiyl aimak, has been put up for auction with a starting price of 1,456.7 billion soms.

Applications to participate in the auction will be accepted from December 3 to December 9, with the auction scheduled for December 9.

The agency notes that the sale is being carried out as part of the government’s policy to improve the efficiency of managing state assets.
