National Bank of Kyrgyzstan holds two auctions to place short-term securities

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan held two auctions to place short-term securities—notes. The volume of notes issued doubled compared to this year’s usual figures, the bank noted in a statement.

The placement of short-term bonds is one of the ways the National Bank manages the money market.

The first issue, worth 20 billion soms with a maturity of seven days, was offered for sale at auction. The yield on the notes was 3.5 percent.

The second issue, worth 2 billion soms with a maturity of 91 days, yielded 4.5 percent.

In 2025, seven issues of seven-day notes were held for a total of 10 billion soms.

The notes are primarily purchased by commercial banks and financial institutions. For the state, this is a way to temporarily raise funds, and for participants, it is a way to invest money at a guaranteed interest rate for a short term.
