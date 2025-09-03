Auction for license to use subsoil resources at Kyrkyn site announced

The Kyrgyz Geological Service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision is holding an auction for obtaining a license to use subsoil resources located at Kyrkyn site in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

The site includes deposits of clay, basalt, and limestone and is designated for geological exploration.

The rock layers are located 26 kilometers northwest of the village of Toru-Aigyr, near the railway station in Balykchy.

The starting price of the lot is $3,227.

The auction will take place on October 17, 2025. Those wishing to participate must submit documents no later than October 13.