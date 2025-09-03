12:33
USD 87.38
EUR 101.75
RUB 1.08
English

Auction for license to use subsoil resources at Kyrkyn site announced

The Kyrgyz Geological Service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision is holding an auction for obtaining a license to use subsoil resources located at Kyrkyn site in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

The site includes deposits of clay, basalt, and limestone and is designated for geological exploration.

The rock layers are located 26 kilometers northwest of the village of Toru-Aigyr, near the railway station in Balykchy.

The starting price of the lot is $3,227.

The auction will take place on October 17, 2025. Those wishing to participate must submit documents no later than October 13.
link: https://24.kg/english/342017/
views: 155
Print
Related
Ala-Too Resort cluster: All land plots put up for auction sold
Geological service puts up mineral sites in Batken region for auction
Auction for land lease in Saimaluu-Tash park announced
Naryngidroenergostroy announces auction for land lease in Kara-Kul
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Buildings of ministries, departments in center of Bishkek to be sold at auction
Geological Service announces repeated auction for plots in Nooken district
41 sites with mineral resources put up for auction in Kyrgyzstan
Exploration license for Bedresai oil and gas site put up for auction
Land of old Ak-Kula hippodrome valued at 8.7 billion soms
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024 QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024
3 September, Wednesday
12:26
Kyrgyzstan’s state budget receives 261.9 million soms from gambling industry Kyrgyzstan’s state budget receives 261.9 million soms f...
12:04
Gold prices hit historic record, surpassing $3,600 per ounce
11:48
Head of Tax Service Department for Leninsky district detained in Bishkek
11:24
Over 800 hectares to be transformed in Batken region for new city construction
11:16
Major fire breaks out on Alkan market in Bishkek