Ala-Too Resort cluster: All land plots put up for auction sold

At least 14 lots in the ski cluster Ala-Too Resort in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region have been sold at an auction. The press service of the State Property Management Agency of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the electronic auction was held from July 15 to July 18, 2025. Land plots with a finished project, where road construction work is carried out, as well as a cableway, were put up for auction. The total value of the winning bids amounted to 472,589,298 soms.

«3-4-5-star hotels, VIP cottages, ethno-townhouses, restaurants, cafes and other commercial facilities will be built on these plots, which the winner of the competition must build and put into operation within two years. Among the properties auctioned were five five-star hotel complexes, one two-star complex, 23 modular houses, and seven VIP log cottages. All lots were successfully sold. Given the high investor interest, authorities are considering putting another 35 plots up for auction,» the statement says.

Eleven land plots were sold at the first three auctions.

Recall, Sadyr Japarov held a working meeting in Cholpon-Ata on July 14, dedicated to the progress of preparatory work on the construction of the all-season Ala-Too Resort cluster.
link: https://24.kg/english/336785/
