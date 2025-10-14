Sand extraction site in Naryn region put up for auction

A site for the extraction of construction sand in Naryn has been put up for auction. The website of the Kyrgyz Geological Service under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision says.

The auction has been announced for the right to use subsoil resources for geological exploration of Kara-Kaiyn site in Naryn district.

The site covers an area of 2.86 hectares and is designated for the extraction of construction sand.

The starting price of the lot is set at $2,860.

The auction will take place on December 5 at the Naryn district state administration building.