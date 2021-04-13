14:15
2,705 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 2,705 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

About 557 people have been reportedly vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

In total, 403 people were vaccinated in Bishkek, 384 — in Osh city, 353 — in Chui region, 892 — in Osh region, 142 — in Issyk-Kul region, 341 — in Naryn region, 151 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 39 — in Batken region.

The Healthcare Department of the capital’s City Hall noted that vaccination rooms have been opened at Family Medicine Centers in four districts, as well as in FMC No. 2, FMC No. 7. There are separate rooms for monitoring patients after vaccination. Training seminars were held for physicians.

Population groups that are at high risk are vaccinated at the first stage: elderly people over 65, medical workers, teachers and staff of educational organizations, military personnel and others.

Before vaccination, citizens fill out an information consent sheet, undergo examination by a doctor and get information about the vaccine and its side effects. Each citizen is given a memo and a card indicating information about the time and dose of the vaccine received and the date of the next vaccination. All data of the vaccinated are entered into a single database.

The City Hall reminded that vaccination is voluntary.

For all questions regarding vaccination in the capital, please, contact the Department of Immunization of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance: +996312546521, +996312546104.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people.
