New books were handed over to schools in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the City Hall of Jalal-Abad reported.

The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Osh donated 1,813 training aids and textbooks to teachers of educational institutions.

The handover ceremony took place at the Babkin secondary school. Vice Mayor of Jalal-Abad Ruslan Altymyshev thanked the center for the support provided. According to him, the books will be distributed among all schools in the city in the fall.