Holy month of Ramadan starts today

The holy month of Ramadan started today. On these days, the Muslims abstain from committing sins and are fasting for 30 days from dawn to dusk.

During the fast, it is necessary to do more good deeds and engage in charity.

Traditionally, every Muslim donates sadaqah al-fitr during Orozo. The amount of the donation is determined by the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. This year, sadaqah al-fitr is from 40 to 512 soms for each person.

Pregnant and breast-feeding women, travelers and the sick are exempted from fasting. But they are advised to make up for the lost time and keep fasting at the first opportunity. For example, a traveler can do this upon returning home, and a sick person — after recovery.

Fasting is strongly recommended for people over 14-15 years old, as Orozo is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Orozo Ait holiday marks the end of Ramadan.
