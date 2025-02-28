18:22
Over 100 mosques inspected in Bishkek ahead of fasting month

On the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) inspected more than a hundred mosques in Bishkek. The SDMK reported.

It is noted that the working group visited places where Friday prayers are held and got acquainted with the conditions for parishioners.

Particular attention was paid to issues of cleanliness and the level of preparation of mosques for receiving believers.

The SDMK informs that all comments have been taken into account and the shortcomings have been eliminated.
