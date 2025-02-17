17:30
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan in 2025 will begin on March 1. The press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic (SDMK) reported.

On this day, the Muslims across the country will start observing the Orozo fast, which will continue until the evening of March 29.

The day before, on February 28, evening Tarawih prayers will be held in all mosques in Kyrgyzstan, marking the beginning of the fast.

Presumably, Orozo Ait will be celebrated on March 30.

During the month of Orozo, believers abstain from food, drink and other worldly pleasures from dawn to sunset, focusing on prayers, charity, and spiritual purification.
