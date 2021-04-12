Man beats his stepson, captures this on video in Chui region

Video is being sent out via WhatsApp in which a man beats a small child.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that the fact was registered on February 23 in Issyk-Ata district. A 25-year-old woman turned to the police with a statement. She asked to take action against her boyfriend, who beat her son, filmed it, and then sent it to her via WhatsApp.

«The fact was registered. A 33-year-old man was detained on suspicion of committing this crime. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. The materials were sent to the Issyk-Ata District Court. At present, court proceedings are underway on this fact,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.