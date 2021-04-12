16:54
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Man beats his stepson, captures this on video in Chui region

Video is being sent out via WhatsApp in which a man beats a small child.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency that the fact was registered on February 23 in Issyk-Ata district. A 25-year-old woman turned to the police with a statement. She asked to take action against her boyfriend, who beat her son, filmed it, and then sent it to her via WhatsApp.

«The fact was registered. A 33-year-old man was detained on suspicion of committing this crime. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. The materials were sent to the Issyk-Ata District Court. At present, court proceedings are underway on this fact,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
link: https://24.kg/english/189804/
views: 131
Print
Related
26-year-old resident of Kyrgyz-Chek rapes seven-year-old girl
15-year-old girl gives birth to baby in Sokuluk district
Man jailed for 14 years for sexual assault of minor in Aravan
Suspect in rape of own daughter arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Three men rape cousin-brother for several years in Jalal-Abad region
School teacher suspected of indecent acts in Bishkek
Beating of 6-year-old Ramazan: Case sent to court
At least 4,188 people receive treatment after domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan
Stepfather raped 15-year-old stepdaughter for two years in Tokmak city
Rape of 13-year-old girl: UN calls on Kyrgyzstan to end impunity
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
12 April, Monday
16:47
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
16:37
Supporters of six parties hold rally in Osh city
16:27
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
15:38
SCO recognizes referendum in Kyrgyzstan as free and legitimate
15:33
Vaccination of tourism sector employees against coronavirus begins in Turkey