13:49
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Russian observers have no claims against referendum

Legal regulation during referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan complies with international standards in the field of democratic principles. Farid Mukhametshin, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs of Russia announced at a briefing.

According to him, international observers visited 78 polling stations in Bishkek and Chui region.

«Observers of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly also monitored the voting process at 48 polling stations located abroad — in Baku, Minsk, Moscow, Almaty, Beijing, Novosibirsk, Berlin and other cities. National legislation contains the basic regulatory prerequisites for organizing and holding referendums on the basis of universal, equal suffrage and secret ballot, as well as maintaining openness and transparency of the referendum process. The activities were carried out taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological standards. The campaigning passed calmly that created the conditions for free voting. Thus, according to the results of monitoring, international observers came to the conclusion that the referendum can be characterized as complying with the national legislation and international obligations of the Kyrgyz Republic,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/189760/
views: 126
Print
Related
Unlimited power of president: Expert comments on new Constitution
Election results: Observers register 101 violations
Referendum: Voter turnout exceeds 30 percent
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends
Referendum: Counting of votes finishes in Vladivostok
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 24.63% as of 16.00
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 19.41% at 14.00
CEC Chairwoman: Citizens’ participation in elections least active in Bishkek
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 12.9% at 12.00
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
12 April, Monday
13:09
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
13:05
1,851 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 231 - in serious condition
13:01
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:58
145 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 90,372 in total
12:48
Cases of detention of Kyrgyzstanis with fake documents on rise in Russia