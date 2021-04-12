Russian observers have no claims against referendum

Legal regulation during referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan complies with international standards in the field of democratic principles. Farid Mukhametshin, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs of Russia announced at a briefing.

According to him, international observers visited 78 polling stations in Bishkek and Chui region.

«Observers of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly also monitored the voting process at 48 polling stations located abroad — in Baku, Minsk, Moscow, Almaty, Beijing, Novosibirsk, Berlin and other cities. National legislation contains the basic regulatory prerequisites for organizing and holding referendums on the basis of universal, equal suffrage and secret ballot, as well as maintaining openness and transparency of the referendum process. The activities were carried out taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological standards. The campaigning passed calmly that created the conditions for free voting. Thus, according to the results of monitoring, international observers came to the conclusion that the referendum can be characterized as complying with the national legislation and international obligations of the Kyrgyz Republic,» he said.