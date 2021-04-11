Health Ministry tells about health of vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19 feel well. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The Department of Medicines and Medical Products is monitoring adverse reactions after immunization using Sinopharm vaccine. «Those who have been vaccinated feel well. A headache was reported by 9.46 percent of those vaccinated, 3.28 percent had a fever, 6.82 percent had pain at the injection place, and 6.92 percent had weakness. Slight dizziness was registered in 2.18 percent of those vaccinated, chills — in 2.91 percent, nausea — in 2 percent, increased blood pressure — in 0.45 percent, nervousness — in 0.27 percent, fear — in 0.36 percent, myalgia (muscle pain) — 0.55 percent. All symptoms were observed in the first one or two days,» the department noted.

As of April 11, 2021, at least 2,148 people were vaccinated, including in Bishkek — 350, in Osh — 349, in Chui region — 239, in Osh region — 724, in Issyk-Kul region — 119, in Naryn region — 310, in Jalal-Abad region — 40, in Batken region — 17.

Coronavirus vaccination campaign started on March 29. Some 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people.