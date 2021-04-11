16:31
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Health Ministry tells about health of vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19 feel well. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The Department of Medicines and Medical Products is monitoring adverse reactions after immunization using Sinopharm vaccine. «Those who have been vaccinated feel well. A headache was reported by 9.46 percent of those vaccinated, 3.28 percent had a fever, 6.82 percent had pain at the injection place, and 6.92 percent had weakness. Slight dizziness was registered in 2.18 percent of those vaccinated, chills — in 2.91 percent, nausea — in 2 percent, increased blood pressure — in 0.45 percent, nervousness — in 0.27 percent, fear — in 0.36 percent, myalgia (muscle pain) — 0.55 percent. All symptoms were observed in the first one or two days,» the department noted.

As of April 11, 2021, at least 2,148 people were vaccinated, including in Bishkek — 350, in Osh — 349, in Chui region — 239, in Osh region — 724, in Issyk-Kul region — 119, in Naryn region — 310, in Jalal-Abad region — 40, in Batken region — 17.

Coronavirus vaccination campaign started on March 29. Some 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/189615/
views: 80
Print
Related
Up to 700 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19 daily
At least 644 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
SDMK: Vaccination does not violate Muslim fasting rules
Health Ministry explains slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19
Death of MFA employee: Director of National Center suspended from work
Police commission forensic medical examination on death of diplomat
Vaccination of MFA employee: Autopsy finds no traces of vaccine
Health Ministry to create commission to find out causes of death of MFA employee
COVID-19: Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry employee dies after vaccination
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to be vaccinated in order of priority
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
16:25
Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in To...
16:02
Health Ministry tells about health of vaccinated against COVID-19
15:45
CEC Chairwoman: Citizens’ participation in elections least active in Bishkek
15:22
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 12.9% at 12.00
15:00
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan