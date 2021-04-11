CEC Chairwoman: Citizens’ participation in elections least active in Bishkek

«Participation of citizens in elections remains the least active in Bishkek,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, told at a briefing today.

According to her, 40,746 out of 419,901 voters included in the voters’ list made their choice as of 12.00, this is 9.7 percent.

The highest turnout in the elections of city council deputies is in Sulukta. At least 2,468 people, or 22.8 percent of voters, voted there.

Osh takes the second place, where 27,395 people, or 18.06 percent, voted. Kaindy (Chui region) takes the 3rd place — 672 people, or 16.5 percent. As for the regional centers, 8,087 people (16.13 percent) managed to make their choice in Jalal-Abad, in Talas — 3,112 (14.08 percent), in Naryn — 4,142 (13.36 percent), in Tokmak — 4,954 (12.84 percent), in Karakol — 4,963 (12.74 percent), in Batken — 1,971 voters (12.6 percent).