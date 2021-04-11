10:22
Kyrgyzstan increases salaries of culture, art and information workers

Salaries of workers of culture, art and information will be increased in Kyrgyzstan from July 1, 2021. The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding government decree.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, the decision was made in order to improve the conditions of labor remuneration of workers of culture, art and information institutions.

According to the document, the salary of workers of cultural institutions having the «national» status or the honorary title «academic» will be increased by 20 percent.

Earlier, by a government decision, the salary of employees of cultural institutions with «national» status was increased by 80 percent.

Employees of other institutions of culture, art and information, including those under the jurisdiction of local governments, are provided with a 50 percent increase in salaries.
