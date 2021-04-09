17:18
Director of branch of Cadastre state institution detained in Osh city

Director of a branch of Cadastre state institution was detained in Osh city. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Fact of abuse of office by the director of the Osh branch of Cadastre state institution of the State Agency for Land Resources was revealed in the sphere of land use.

«In August 2020, Oshelectro OJSC held an auction for sale of an administrative building, as a result of which it was sold at a reduced cost — for 8 million soms to an individual. The market value of a land plot of one hundred square meters in the specified area is more than 2.5 million soms. The total area of ​​the building is more than 600 square meters, it is located on a land plot of 16.65 ares. Moreover, the director of the branch illegally issued a state certificate on the right of private ownership of this land plot, while he was supposed to provide it for unlimited use without the right of ownership. The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for Osh and Osh region,» the state committee said.
