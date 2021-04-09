Salaries of medical workers increased, additional payments canceled

The 100% increase in salaries of Family Medicine Centers’ workers applies only to those who have a certificate of a family doctor or general practitioner. Head of the Financial Policy Department of the Ministry of Health Mukhtarbek Baimurzaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the base salary has been increased from 5,000 to 10,000 soms.

Performance premiums based on indicators have been canceled. At the same time, all other existing additional payments (for length of service, category, countryside, and so on) have been retained.

An average salary of a family doctor will reach 17,500-18,000 soms in the country. A young specialist who does not have working experience and category will get about 10,000 soms (excluding taxes).

Earlier, thanks to additional payments based on indicators, family doctors received 25,000-30,000 soms. On average, additional payments, according to the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, amounted to 13,500 soms, the maximum possible — 19,800.

«But not all doctors met these indicators, respectively, and their additional payments were different every month. After all, the treated cases were not included in the following reports. These additional payments were inconsistent, and now they are guaranteed an increased salary every month,» Mukhtarbek Baimurzaev stressed.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov said that the salaries of employees of Family Medicine Centers (FMC) have been increased by 100 percent since April 1. The salaries of the rest of the health and cultural workers will be increased by 50 percent from July 1.