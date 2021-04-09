Public Service Center opened in Eldorado shopping center in Bishkek

A new Public Service Center was opened in Bishkek in the building of Eldorado shopping center on Zhibek Zholu Avenue. Press service of the Government Executive Office reported.

At the opening ceremony, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said that the task of the Cabinet of Ministers was to provide the population with high-quality and available state services.

The prime minister noted that a service center for entrepreneurs will soon be opened on the second floor of the building, where 12 government agencies will provide their services.

«All conditions have been created in the Public Service Center — the process of documenting citizens was automated, from accepting applications to drawing up documents and issuing them. Applicants can get the required documents without leaving the building. Use of modern information technologies has made it possible to bring the provision of state services to a new qualitative level, terms of servicing the population have been reduced, and comfortable conditions have been provided for citizens,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

It is noted that the Public Service Center on Zhibek Zholu Avenue will receive citizens from 9.00 to 22.00. It will be able to serve up to 1,500 people a day.

The new Public Service Center was opened in Eldorado shopping center, which Raiymbek Matraimov previously handed over to the state within a criminal case on corruption.