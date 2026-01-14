12:32
Bride kidnapping suspects detained in Chui region

Police officers have detained suspects in the kidnapping of a woman for the purpose of marriage, the press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the department, the crime occurred in the village of Kozhomkul (Voenno-Antonovka). On the night of January 13, at approximately 00.30 a.m., a local resident’s acquaintance and his friend arrived at her home. Against woman’s will, they forced her into a Honda Stepwgn and drove away.

The incident was registered under Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Kidnapping for the purpose of marriage).

During the investigation, the suspects, B.N., 25, and Sh.N., 24, were detained. Both were placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative actions are currently underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/357764/
views: 144
