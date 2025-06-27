Labor Ministry to work on prevention of violence against women and girls

The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov and the Representative of UN Women in Kyrgyzstan Syed Sadiq signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The press service of the ministry reported.

The document marks a new stage of joint work aimed at creating safe conditions where every woman and girl can realize their rights, reveal their potential and actively participate in all spheres of life — from family and community to politics and economy.

The priorities of cooperation include preventing violence against women and girls, developing women’s leadership, supporting employment and economic activity of women, especially in rural areas and among vulnerable groups.

The parties also intend to strengthen work with young people, local communities and non-governmental organizations to achieve sustainable results.

UN Women is the United Nations structure for gender equality and the empowerment of women, created in 2010. Its core functions are supporting intergovernmental bodies, such as the Commission on the Status of Women, in developing policies, global standards and norms; assisting Member States in implementing these standards, standing ready to provide appropriate technical and financial support to those countries that request it, and strengthening effective partnerships with civil society; holding the UN system accountable to its own commitments on gender equality, including regularly monitoring system-wide progress.