Man threatens wife with knife, douses her and house with gasoline in At-Bashy

A 36-year-old man has been detained in At-Bashy village, Naryn region, on charges of domestic violence. The Internal Affairs Department of the region told 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred on June 22. The drunk man — identified as A. uulu K. — started an argument with his wife, threatened her with a knife, and poured gasoline on her and throughout the house. Failing to find matches, he went outside to look for them. At that moment, the woman’s relatives came and called the police.

Law enforcement officers detained the man. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Domestic Violence» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Necessary forensic examinations have been ordered, and the charges may be reclassified depending on the results.