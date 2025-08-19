Suspect in kidnapping of 10-year-old girl detained in Osh region

Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl in Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On August 15, a man contacted the police asking for help in finding his 10-year-old daughter. According to him, the girl left home that same day at about 11 a.m. and did not return. This fact was registered by the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kara-Suu district. The girl was found by law enforcement officers that same day at about 6.30 p.m. and handed over to her parents.

A case was opened on this fact under the article «Kidnapping of a person» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Law enforcement officers identified the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be 42-year-old Kh.S., who was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.